Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

