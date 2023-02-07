Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Critical Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.47% 9.24% 4.70% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 2.00 $96.81 million $2.15 34.24 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 182.97 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Integer and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

