International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

International Business Machines stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

