International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

