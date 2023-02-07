Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1,016.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,775 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $473,000.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.