Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00.

2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.