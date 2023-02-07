Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00.
- 2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/12/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/9/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $104.97.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.