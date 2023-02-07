Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.