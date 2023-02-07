Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 259 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

BA stock opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.18. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

