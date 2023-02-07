iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.