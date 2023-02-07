J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 24th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

