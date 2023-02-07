J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 24th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
