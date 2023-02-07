Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

PNT opened at $7.89 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $820.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.12.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

