Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,971 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

