Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$125.00” Price Target for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.47 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

