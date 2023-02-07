JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog Trading Down 5.4 %

JFrog stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares in the company, valued at $126,083,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,076 shares of company stock worth $6,548,984. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

