Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,111,680,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

