Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $70.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.