Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

