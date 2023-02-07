KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NRG stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

