KBC Group NV Has $659,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.