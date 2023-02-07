KBC Group NV Sells 725 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Select Medical by 96.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Select Medical by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE SEM opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Select Medical Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.