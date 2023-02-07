KBC Group NV Takes $340,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CVR Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

