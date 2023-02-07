Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,381,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kellogg by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,672 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

