Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

About Kemper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.