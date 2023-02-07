Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Kemper Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE KMPR opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.95.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
