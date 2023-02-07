Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.35% of Keyarch Acquisition worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYCH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,900,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

KYCH opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.