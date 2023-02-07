Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Reduced by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

