Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

