Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) versus GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Head to Head Comparison

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips -7.67% 6.86% 3.05% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 5 3 2 0 1.70 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus target price of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $18.79 billion 0.82 -$1.69 billion ($1.60) -10.79 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.78 $1.92 billion N/A N/A

GE HealthCare Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Koninklijke Philips.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology. The Connected Care businesses segment consists Hospital Patient Monitoring, Emergency Care, Sleep & Respiratory Care and Connected Care Informatics. The Personal Health businesses segment consists of Oral Healthcare, Personal Care,Mother and Child Care. The Other segment reports on the items Innovation & Strategy, IP Royalties, Central costs, and other small items. The company was founded by Anton Frederik Philips and Gerard Leonard Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

