LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $427.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

