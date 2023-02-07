Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 24th

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Life Settlement Assets stock opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £752,387.70 and a PE ratio of 12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40. Life Settlement Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

