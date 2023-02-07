Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

LSPD opened at $16.91 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

