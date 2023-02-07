Lisk Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Lisk has a total market cap of $159.22 million and approximately $34.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,376,863 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

