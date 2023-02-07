Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.10. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

LFUS stock opened at $264.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

