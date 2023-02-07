LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Northeast Bank worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 32,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.