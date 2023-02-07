Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lumentum Price Performance
LITE stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
