M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

