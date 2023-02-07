Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

