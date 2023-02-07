Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MPX opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

