Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Marine Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Marine Products Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MPX opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
