MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. MasterCraft Boat has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.20-$4.60 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $1.00-$1.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MasterCraft Boat Price Performance
MCFT opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $546.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.80. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
