Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY23 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 21.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Maximus by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

