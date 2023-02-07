MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE MDU opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.
MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.