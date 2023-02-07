MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

