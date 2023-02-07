Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Medtronic worth $271,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.