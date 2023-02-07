Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $122.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,402 shares of company stock valued at $28,308,524. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

