Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,107 shares of company stock worth $20,505,561 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

