Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR opened at $5,149.44 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,835.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,444.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock worth $15,784,122. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

