Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

LYV stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

