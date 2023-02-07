Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Metro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.30 and a 52-week high of C$78.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

