Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.