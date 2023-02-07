Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.80.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $449.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.69. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,930 shares of company stock worth $33,878,176. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

