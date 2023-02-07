Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Motorola Solutions worth $263,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average is $248.64. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

