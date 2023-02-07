Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

